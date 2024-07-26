Melvin O. Morales-Gomez was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of his 3-year-old nephew, announced Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

The 31-year-old was convicted by a jury after an eight-day trial for killing his nephew, Kevin Ramirez-Lara, on Jan. 30, 2020. The toddler had been staying with Morales-Gomez and his wife in their northwest Houston home after his mother, Morales-Gomez's sister, moved to Mexico to live with her boyfriend.

According to the investigation, Morales-Gomez brought an unconscious Kevin to a small hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, the child was airlifted to the Texas Medical Center’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. Medical staff found that Kevin had sustained a broken jaw, a broken collarbone, and severe bruising on his chest, forearm, and legs. Tragically, he died from blunt-force trauma to the head and neck.

Authorities were notified by hospital officials and an investigation was opened by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Morales-Gomez admitted to investigators that he had been home alone with Ramirez-Lara when he grabbed the child so hard that the boy bit his own lip and began to bleed. He then squeezed Kevin tightly, causing him to lose consciousness before taking him to the hospital.

The Harris County DA's Office also reports further investigations revealed that Morales-Gomez had also brutally beaten Kevin's 8-year-old brother.

Assistant District Attorneys Edward Appelbaum, who is a chief in the DA’s Child Fatality Division, and Nidia Ventura prosecuted the case.

Morales-Gomez must serve at least half of his 55-year sentence before being eligible for parole.