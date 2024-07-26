Flood warnings and watches continue to be in effect for Houston-area counties on Friday as heavy rain rolls across the area.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Warning was extended for Northeastern Fort Bend County, Harris County, and Southeastern Montgomery County until 11:30 a.m. A warning is also in effect for Central Galveston County until 11 a.m. Northeastern Fort Bend County, Southeastern Montgomery County, Harris County, Sugar Land, Atascocita, and Mission Bend were issued a warning until 10:30 a.m.

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for Southeastern Polk County and East Central San Jacinto County until 10 a.m. The warning is also in effect for Northeastern Brazoria County, Northwestern Galveston County, and Harris County until 9:45 a.m.

Certain areas around Houston have also reported flooded roadways.

Texas City Emergency Management reports the area received more than five inches of rain since 3 a.m. Numerous roads are flooded, and there have been reports of flooded vehicles.

Polk County officials also say heavy rainfall has caused flooding in low-lying areas and creeks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports water over the road at East Farm Road 942 and Hickman Creek.

The City of La Marque is experiencing flooding on roadways and vehicles, with drivers asked to avoid traveling until roads are cleared.

Drivers should turn around when they encounter flooded roadways.

