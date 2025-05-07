Harris County officials: Fake auto mechanic scams clients out of $40K

The Brief Harris County deputies say Carlos Mireles scammed multiple people out of $40,000 in vehicles and cash. Victims say they paid Mireles to repair their cars and he never returned their vehicles. Mireles was charged, arrested, and is expected to appear in court soon.



Harris County deputies say one man allegedly scammed multiple people out of money and also wouldn't repair their vehicles after he was paid to do so.

Auto repair scheme uncovered

What we know:

Harris County deputies say a man ran a bogus auto repair scheme. Customers thought they were paying for car repairs, but instead, investigators say the man took their money and vanished.

Carlos Mireles allegedly scammed multiple people out of $40,000 worth of vehicles and cash. According to court documents, Mireles told customers he ran an auto business, but victims say they never saw their car again.

Victims speak out

What they're saying:

"It was a huge scam. He knows what he was doing. He has a history of doing this, and I’m glad he’s behind bars," said Juan Agosto.

Agosto says he dropped off his Jeep Wrangler at Mireles’ shop along Chippewa Boulevard and paid him.

But months passed and Agosto says he kept getting the run around from Mireles, hearing excuses or no response at all. When he showed up to the shop, it was empty, and his Jeep was gone.

"Once I showed up at his place after he didn’t answer any of my phone calls, everything was gone. He moved shops without telling anyone anything," said Agosto. "I was really upset at that point. I thought I lost my Jeep. I’ll never see it again."

Tip led to arrest

What we know:

Agosto said he later learned his car was illegally sold and someone else in Wharton, Texas, was driving it.

"My immediate thought was this guy went ahead and sold my car without my permission," said Agosto.

Agosto called sheriff deputies, and that tip led to Mireles’ arrest. With help from investigators, Agosto got his Jeep back.

Mireles was charged with felony theft and is expected to appear in court later this week.