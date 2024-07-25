Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the American Federation of Teachers National Convention in Houston on Thursday.

Her visit comes less than a week after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her.

According to an Associated Press survey, Harris has secured support from enough delegates to become the Democratic nominee.

Harris will deliver the keynote address during the final day of the AFT National Convention, which has drawn more than 3,500 members and leaders of the union.

The AFT, with roughly 1.8 million members, represents teachers, school staff, higher education workers, nurses, healthcare professionals, and public employees.

On Sunday, the union’s executive council voted unanimously on a resolution to endorse Harris as the Democratic nominee for president, and the next day, AFT delegates ratified the endorsement during the national convention.

"This afternoon we heard loud and clear from our members across the country—from Ohio to Montana, and New York to California—that they are all in for Kamala Harris," said AFT President Randi Weingarten in a statement Monday. "The educators, bus drivers, nurses, public employees, higher education workers, correctional officers and doctors of the AFT stand with Kamala. We are fully committed to this fight: united, mobilized and ready to vote in this year’s election."

VP Kamala Harris assesses Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts in Houston

Harris arrived in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. She was spotted walking out of Air Force Two at Ellington Field in Houston, greeted by Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

Whitmire's office says Harris was briefed on the recovery progress of Hurricane Beryl, which claimed more than two dozen lives across the area and caused power outages for millions of homes and businesses. Over $300 million in federal aid has been awarded to individuals and families.

Video shows Harris shaking hands with Houston first responders and cleanup crews at the Office of Emergency Management.

The closed-door meeting there lasted 30 minutes.