Four deaths have been reported in the Houston area after Beryl tore through Southeast Texas on Monday.

Two people were killed by fallen trees, one died in a fire and a public servant died after becoming trapped in his vehicle in floodwaters, officials say.

HPD civilian employee dies in floodwaters

Houston Mayor John Whitmire says a Tier 1 civilian employee of the Houston Police Department died on Monday while driving to work.

According to the mayor, he was coming off of I-45 when he got into floodwaters at the Houston Avenue underpass. The mayor says the employee called HPD for help, but tragically, he died in his submerged vehicle.

Acting Police Chief Larry Satterwhite identified the employee as Information Security Officer Russell Richardson. The 54-year-old was assigned to the Office of Technology Services.

"We ask everyone to keep Russell's family – his wife and children – and his coworkers and friends in your prayers," Satterwhite wrote in a statement.

Deadly fire in Southeast Houston

Mayor Whitmire also said one person died in a fire in Southeast Houston.

He says the fire is believed to have been caused by lightning and is believed to be storm-related.

The person who died has not been identified.

Man dies after tree falls on Humble-area home

A 53-year-old man tragically lost his life when an oak tree fell on his house during Hurricane Beryl in Humble.

The incident occurred as the man was inside the house with his family in Kings River Village, seeking shelter from the storm.

Authorities say the man's wife and children, who were also inside the home, escaped without injury.

Click here to read more.

Grandmother killed by fallen tree at Harris County home

Maria Laredo (Photo provided by family)

A 73-year-old woman has died after a tree fell through her north Harris County home as Hurricane Beryl moved through the area.

Family members identified the woman as Maria Laredo.

She was living with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Click here to read more.