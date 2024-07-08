Beryl is moving across Texas after making landfall near Matagorda early Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Beryl, which had weakened to a tropical storm while crossing the Yucatan Peninsula last week, regained hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico shortly before landfall.

As of 4 a.m., Beryl had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. It was located about 6 miles south of Matagorda and was moving north at 12 mph.

Flash Flood Warning

Areas expected to be affected by flash flooding until 8 a.m. include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Alvin, Dickinson, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, West University Place, La Marque, Katy, and Santa Fe.

Beryl path: Impacts to Texas and Houston

Monday is going to be nasty all across the Houston-Galveston area.

Expect a large swath of 40-70 mph winds for cities like Freeport, Bay City, Wharton, Rosenberg and possibly Sugar Land, Katy, and by midday, the Great Houston area.

Galveston Island and bay communities will be threatened by a storm surge of 3–6 feet, which will cover low-lying roads, making some impassible, and may be higher near landfall.

Rainfall could range from 5-10 inches, so flooding is also a concern on Monday. Fortunately, Beryl will be a fast mover which will limit the duration of heavy rain.

Beryl is expected to weaken as it moves across Texas into Arkansas.

The bottom line is to prepare to not leave your home at all on Monday. Hunker down, be prepared to lose electricity, make sure to have medicines, food that won't spoil, pet food, and other essentials.

Tornado Watch for Houston, other counties

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 10 a.m. Monday for some Southeast Texas counties including Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda and Montgomery counties.

A tornado watch is when tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

You should be prepared for an actual tornado during a tornado watch. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued, or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Beryl's long journey to Texas

Beryl formed as a tropical depression in the Atlantic more than 3,000 miles from Houston on June 28. It rapidly strengthened into a hurricane within the first 24 hours and intensified into a major hurricane within the next day.

It made landfall on Carriacou Island on July 1 as a Category 4 hurricane.

On July 2, it became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record to form in the Atlantic.

As it roared across the Caribbean, Beryl left behind a trail of damage, as well as deaths.

It weakened as it approached the Yucatan Peninsula, where it made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Tulum, Mexico, on July 5. It further weakened as it moved across land, emerging into the Gulf as a tropical storm.

It slowly regained strength before becoming a hurricane once again shortly before landfall in Texas.