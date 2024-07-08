Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:57 AM CDT until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:31 AM CDT until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 AM CDT until THU 5:43 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 6:45 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Matagorda County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:54 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
Tornado Watch
from SUN 10:45 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:13 AM CDT until MON 6:15 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:59 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County, Wharton County

Hurricane Beryl tracker: Update on Texas landfall, Houston impacts, path Monday

By
Updated  July 8, 2024 5:00am CDT
Hurricanes
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Beryl is moving across Texas after making landfall near Matagorda early Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Beryl, which had weakened to a tropical storm while crossing the Yucatan Peninsula last week, regained hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico shortly before landfall.

As of 4 a.m., Beryl had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. It was located about 6 miles south of Matagorda and was moving north at 12 mph.

Flash Flood Warning

Areas expected to be affected by flash flooding until 8 a.m. include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Alvin, Dickinson, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, West University Place, La Marque, Katy, and Santa Fe. 

Beryl path: Impacts to Texas and Houston

Monday is going to be nasty all across the Houston-Galveston area. 

Expect a large swath of 40-70 mph winds for cities like Freeport, Bay City, Wharton, Rosenberg and possibly Sugar Land, Katy, and by midday, the Great Houston area.

Galveston Island and bay communities will be threatened by a storm surge of 3–6 feet, which will cover low-lying roads, making some impassible, and may be higher near landfall.

Rainfall could range from 5-10 inches, so flooding is also a concern on Monday. Fortunately, Beryl will be a fast mover which will limit the duration of heavy rain.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire on Beryl impacts

Houston Mayor John Whitmire talks about the expected impacts of Beryl and how the city is preparing.

Beryl is expected to weaken as it moves across Texas into Arkansas.

The bottom line is to prepare to not leave your home at all on Monday. Hunker down, be prepared to lose electricity, make sure to have medicines, food that won't spoil, pet food, and other essentials.

Tornado Watch for Houston, other counties

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 10 a.m. Monday for some Southeast Texas counties including Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda and Montgomery counties.

A tornado watch is when tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

You should be prepared for an actual tornado during a tornado watch. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued, or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Acting Texas Gov. Dan Patrick talks Beryl impacts

Acting Texas Governor Dan Patrick talks about the impacts of Beryl, preparations and how the community can stay safe.

Beryl's long journey to Texas

Beryl formed as a tropical depression in the Atlantic more than 3,000 miles from Houston on June 28. It rapidly strengthened into a hurricane within the first 24 hours and intensified into a major hurricane within the next day.

It made landfall on Carriacou Island on July 1 as a Category 4 hurricane.

On July 2, it became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record to form in the Atlantic.

As it roared across the Caribbean, Beryl left behind a trail of damage, as well as deaths.

It weakened as it approached the Yucatan Peninsula, where it made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Tulum, Mexico, on July 5. It further weakened as it moved across land, emerging into the Gulf as a tropical storm.

It slowly regained strength before becoming a hurricane once again shortly before landfall in Texas.