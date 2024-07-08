Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:01 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Hurricane Beryl death: Woman dies as tree falls on N. Harris County home

July 8, 2024
2 killed by fallen trees in Houston-area during Beryl

Two people have died after trees fell on homes as Beryl made its way across Houston.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 74-year-old woman has died after a tree fell through her north Harris County home as Hurricane Beryl moved through the area.

TRACKER: Over 2 million without power after Beryl blows through

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Henry reported the death around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning after several crews responded to the 17400 block of Rustic Canyon Trail in Ponderosa Forest.

ANOTHER BERYL DEATH: Man dies as tree falls on Humble home

Constable Henry said a caller reported a tree falling through the roof of her grandmother's room.

Constable Deputies are continuing the investigation on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

The woman's death is the second fatality reported in the greater Houston area from Hurricane Beryl. A 53-year-old man also lost his life when an oak tree fell on his house in Humble.