A 74-year-old woman has died after a tree fell through her north Harris County home as Hurricane Beryl moved through the area.

TRACKER: Over 2 million without power after Beryl blows through

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Henry reported the death around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning after several crews responded to the 17400 block of Rustic Canyon Trail in Ponderosa Forest.

ANOTHER BERYL DEATH: Man dies as tree falls on Humble home

Constable Henry said a caller reported a tree falling through the roof of her grandmother's room.

Constable Deputies are continuing the investigation on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

The woman's death is the second fatality reported in the greater Houston area from Hurricane Beryl. A 53-year-old man also lost his life when an oak tree fell on his house in Humble.