Suspect in Harris County high-speed chase dies after falling in front of deputy vehicle

The Brief A driver who led deputies on a chase in Harris County died after being hit by a deputy's vehicle. The driver crashed the vehicle after losing control on a curve at high speeds. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran, then fell on the ground in front of the deputy's vehicle.



What started as a traffic stop for a vehicle going more than 90 mph, ended with the driver dying after being hit by a deputy's vehicle.

High-speed chase

What we know:

A Harris County constable from precinct 7 tried to pull over a vehicle just after 10 p.m. for speeding with no headlights on. Once the constable tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver increased their speed. Officials report the vehicle was traveling about 140 mph when it exited the freeway.

The constable lost sight of the vehicle.

A constable with precinct 3 found the vehicle a little further ahead on N. Sam Houston Parkway East and tried to stop the vehicle.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say the vehicle was traveling more than 90 mph and ran a red light. The vehicle came to a curve and lost control. The vehicle went through the curve and ended up in a tree line. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and the constable deputy turned his vehicle around to chase the suspect.

The crash happened near the U-turn in the 14600 block of Woodson Park.

HSCO officials say the suspect fell down in front of the patrol vehicle.

What they're saying:

"The deputy did lock his brakes up in an attempt to avoid striking the suspect. But due to the mud and slippery surface that is over there, his vehicle continued to slide," said Deputy Austin Howard with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the suspect was lodged under the vehicle for about 10 feet before he came out from underneath the vehicle.

Deputies attempted to save the suspect's life, and emergency responders took that person to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office vehicular crimes division were called in to investigate the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials say they do not know why the suspect evaded, and that it is part of their investigation.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.