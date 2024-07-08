Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
17
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:57 AM CDT until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:31 AM CDT until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 AM CDT until THU 5:43 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 6:45 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Matagorda County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:54 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
Tornado Watch
from SUN 10:45 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:13 AM CDT until MON 6:15 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:59 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County, Wharton County

Houston power outages: Centerpoint, Entergy tracker; report an outage

Updated  July 8, 2024 4:45am CDT
Hurricanes
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Tens of thousands of people are without power as Hurricane Beryl approaches Texas on Monday.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 28,276 customers affected by outages.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, Entergy Texas is reporting 585 customers affected by outages.

As of 3:30 a.m. Monday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 55,259 customers affected by outages.

As of 3:30 a.m. Monday, Entergy Texas is reporting 333 customers affected by outages.

As of 4:40 a.m. Monday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 111,587 customers affected by outages.

As of 4:40 a.m. Monday, Entergy Texas is reporting 417 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.


 