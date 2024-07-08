Tens of thousands of people are without power as Hurricane Beryl approaches Texas on Monday.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 28,276 customers affected by outages.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, Entergy Texas is reporting 585 customers affected by outages.

As of 3:30 a.m. Monday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 55,259 customers affected by outages.

As of 3:30 a.m. Monday, Entergy Texas is reporting 333 customers affected by outages.

As of 4:40 a.m. Monday, Centerpoint Energy reporting 111,587 customers affected by outages.

As of 4:40 a.m. Monday, Entergy Texas is reporting 417 customers affected by outages.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.



