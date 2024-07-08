CenterPoint Energy says they are deploying thousands of resources to assess and address widespread power outages across the Houston area in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

At the peak of outages on Monday, CenterPoint said more than 2 million customers were affected. A large majority of those outages are still active.

"CenterPoint Energy has been preparing for and closely monitoring the expected impacts of Hurricane Beryl; however, the storm veered off the originally expected course and more heavily impacted the company’s customers, systems and infrastructure than previously anticipated, resulting in outages to more than 2.26 million customers at its peak," the company said in a news release.

CenterPoint says they are mobilizing their resources to begin the restoration process with the initial focus on assessing the damage to the electric system and rerouting power to unaffected power lines.

"We are mobilizing all of our available resources, as well as mutual assistance resources from other utility companies, to begin the process of quickly and safely restoring power to our customers," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business at CenterPoint. "We understand how difficult it is to be without power for any amount of time, especially in the heat. We are laser focused on the important and time-sensitive work that lies ahead."

Once the damage is assessed, the company says they will begin publishing estimates for substantial restoration of the system. As the restorations progress, Centerpoint will begin providing more granular restoration times.

The company says those in the hardest-hit areas could experience prolonged outages and should prepare accordingly.

CenterPoint says, in addition to their 1,500 internal resources, they are bringing in 10,000 additional resources from other utilities to help with restoration.

The company says they will also deploy mobile generation units to provide temporary power to critical facilities like cooling centers, healthcare facilities, first responder locations, senior centers and educational centers.

Customers can view outage counts on CenterPoint’s website.

They can also sign up for Power Alert Service to receive outage details and community-specific restoration updates as they become available.