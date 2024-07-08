Beryl left a trail of downed trees, flooded roads and power outages as it roared across the Houston area on Monday morning.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda in the early morning hours as a Category 1 hurricane but weakened to a tropical storm a few hours later.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Authorities are urging residents to stay put and hunker down as severe weather and hazardous road conditions continue to impact the area.

Beryl path: Houston forecast for Monday

Beryl has now weakened to a 60 mph tropical storm and is picking up speed as it starts to push north away from the Houston area.

The heaviest rain has ended but a few showers and storms may redevelop through this evening. There's even a low tornado risk and a Tornado Watch remains in effect for areas north and east of Houston including The Woodlands, Livingston and Liberty.

Winds over 80 mph are gone and wind should gradually settle down through this evening to less than 30 mph. Many trees and powerlines are down along with lots of flooding. So there are still lots of hazards that you will need to watch out for if you must venture out.

If you don't have to be out, please shelter in place and let emergency crews get the recovery process started.

Hurricane Beryl damage, impacts in Houston

Peak wind gusts of 84 mph were measured at Hobby Airport and 78 mph in Galveston. A 97 mph wind gust was measured at SH 36 and Brazos.

More than 13 inches of rain were measured in Sugar Land, 14 inches in Hilshire village and 11 inches in Brookside Village.

Major Houston highways have been left flooded, leaving cars stranded and prompting some rescues. Emergency crews were seen rescuing someone who was trapped on the roof of their submerged car on Highway 288 due to flooding.

SUGGESTED: LIST: Flooded Houston roads to avoid

Neighborhoods are scattered with downed trees and other debris. In Fort Bend County, several families were left displaced when a section of their apartment building collapsed.

Houston deaths from Hurricane Beryl

Two people have died from fallen trees as Beryl moved across the Houston area on Monday morning.

A 53-year-old man in the Humble area died when an oak tree fell on his house, where he was sheltering from the storm with his family.

MORE: Man killed as tree falls on home in Humble

Also in north Harris County, a 73-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell through her home in Ponderosa Forest as the storm moved through the area.

MORE: Woman dies as tree falls on N. Harris County home

Houston power outages from Hurricane Beryl

Over 2 million people were left without power across the Houston area after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday.

Click here to see the latest numbers.

Tornado Watch in the Houston area

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 10 p.m. Monday for some Southeast Texas counties including Chambers, Libery, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker.

SUGGESTED: Tornado warning vs. Tornado watch: What's the difference?

A tornado watch is when tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states. You should be prepared for an actual tornado during a tornado watch. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued, or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Click here to see more active watches and warnings.

Beryl's long journey to Texas

Beryl formed as a tropical depression in the Atlantic more than 3,000 miles from Houston on June 28. It rapidly strengthened into a hurricane within the first 24 hours and intensified into a major hurricane within the next day.

SUGGESTED: Tropical Storm Beryl forms in Atlantic

It made landfall on Carriacou Island on July 1 as a Category 4 hurricane.

On July 2, it became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record to form in the Atlantic.

As it roared across the Caribbean, Beryl left behind a trail of damage, as well as deaths.

It weakened as it approached the Yucatan Peninsula, where it made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Tulum, Mexico, on July 5. It further weakened as it moved across land, emerging into the Gulf as a tropical storm.

It slowly regained strength before becoming a hurricane once again shortly before landfall in Texas.