Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
28
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:01 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:34 AM CDT until WED 12:21 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:50 AM CDT until TUE 2:51 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:32 AM CDT until TUE 12:40 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:48 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:21 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:10 AM CDT until TUE 12:54 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:24 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:05 AM CDT until TUE 4:12 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:53 AM CDT until TUE 9:24 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 PM CDT, Galveston County, Harris County
Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 5:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Harris County
Flood Warning
from MON 1:29 PM CDT until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Waller County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Matagorda County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:50 PM CDT until THU 6:15 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Tornado Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Live Hurricane Beryl tracker: Houston damage, flooding, power outages

By
Updated  July 8, 2024 2:10pm CDT
Hurricanes
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Beryl left a trail of downed trees, flooded roads and power outages as it roared across the Houston area on Monday morning.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda in the early morning hours as a Category 1 hurricane but weakened to a tropical storm a few hours later.

Authorities are urging residents to stay put and hunker down as severe weather and hazardous road conditions continue to impact the area.

Beryl path: Houston forecast for Monday

Beryl has now weakened to a 60 mph tropical storm and is picking up speed as it starts to push north away from the Houston area.

The heaviest rain has ended but a few showers and storms may redevelop through this evening.  There's even a low tornado risk and a Tornado Watch remains in effect for areas north and east of Houston including The Woodlands, Livingston and Liberty.

Winds over 80 mph are gone and wind should gradually settle down through this evening to less than 30 mph. Many trees and powerlines are down along with lots of flooding. So there are still lots of hazards that you will need to watch out for if you must venture out.

If you don't have to be out, please shelter in place and let emergency crews get the recovery process started.

Hurricane Beryl damage, impacts in Houston

Peak wind gusts of 84 mph were measured at Hobby Airport and 78 mph in Galveston. A 97 mph wind gust was measured at SH 36 and Brazos.

More than 13 inches of rain were measured in Sugar Land, 14 inches in Hilshire village and 11 inches in Brookside Village.

Major Houston highways have been left flooded, leaving cars stranded and prompting some rescues. Emergency crews were seen rescuing someone who was trapped on the roof of their submerged car on Highway 288 due to flooding.

SUGGESTED: LIST: Flooded Houston roads to avoid

High water rescue underway on Highway 288

Authorities are currently conducting a rescue of someone trapped on the roof of their submerged car on Highway 288 due to flooding.

Neighborhoods are scattered with downed trees and other debris. In Fort Bend County, several families were left displaced when a section of their apartment building collapsed.

40 displaced by apartment collapse

Forty people are now displaced after their apartment building collapses in Fort Bend County, where officials continue to urge residents to stay home amidst the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Beryl.

Houston deaths from Hurricane Beryl

2 killed by fallen trees in Houston-area during Beryl

Two people have died after trees fell on homes as Beryl made its way across Houston.

Two people have died from fallen trees as Beryl moved across the Houston area on Monday morning.

A 53-year-old man in the Humble area died when an oak tree fell on his house, where he was sheltering from the storm with his family.

MORE: Man killed as tree falls on home in Humble

Also in north Harris County, a 73-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell through her home in Ponderosa Forest as the storm moved through the area.

MORE: Woman dies as tree falls on N. Harris County home

Houston power outages from Hurricane Beryl

Over 2 million people were left without power across the Houston area after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday.

Click here to see the latest numbers.

Tornado Watch in the Houston area

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 10 p.m. Monday for some Southeast Texas counties including Chambers, Libery, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker.

SUGGESTED: Tornado warning vs. Tornado watch: What's the difference?

A tornado watch is when tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states. You should be prepared for an actual tornado during a tornado watch. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued, or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Click here to see more active watches and warnings.

Acting Texas Gov. Dan Patrick talks Beryl impacts

Acting Texas Governor Dan Patrick talks about the impacts of Beryl, preparations and how the community can stay safe.

Beryl's long journey to Texas

Beryl formed as a tropical depression in the Atlantic more than 3,000 miles from Houston on June 28. It rapidly strengthened into a hurricane within the first 24 hours and intensified into a major hurricane within the next day.

SUGGESTED: Tropical Storm Beryl forms in Atlantic

It made landfall on Carriacou Island on July 1 as a Category 4 hurricane.

On July 2, it became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record to form in the Atlantic.

As it roared across the Caribbean, Beryl left behind a trail of damage, as well as deaths.

It weakened as it approached the Yucatan Peninsula, where it made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Tulum, Mexico, on July 5. It further weakened as it moved across land, emerging into the Gulf as a tropical storm.

It slowly regained strength before becoming a hurricane once again shortly before landfall in Texas.