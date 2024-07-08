Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
29
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:57 AM CDT until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:31 AM CDT until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:50 AM CDT until TUE 2:51 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:32 AM CDT until TUE 12:40 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:48 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:36 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:21 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:10 AM CDT until TUE 12:54 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 AM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:24 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:05 AM CDT until TUE 4:12 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 PM CDT, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM CDT until MON 12:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 AM CDT until THU 5:43 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:33 AM CDT until MON 2:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Matagorda County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:36 AM CDT until MON 2:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County
Tornado Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County, Wharton County

Hurricane Beryl fatality: Man dies as tree falls on home

By
Published  July 8, 2024 8:21am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Humble - A 53-year-old man tragically lost his life when an oak tree fell on his house during Hurricane Beryl in Humble. The incident occurred as the man was inside the house with his family in Kings River Village, seeking shelter from the storm.

Reports indicate that the tree struck the roof, causing the structure to collapse and trapping the man underneath. Despite efforts by emergency responders, he died at the scene.

Authorities say the man's wife and children, who were also inside the home, escaped without injury.