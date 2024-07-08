A 53-year-old man tragically lost his life when an oak tree fell on his house during Hurricane Beryl in Humble. The incident occurred as the man was inside the house with his family in Kings River Village, seeking shelter from the storm.

Reports indicate that the tree struck the roof, causing the structure to collapse and trapping the man underneath. Despite efforts by emergency responders, he died at the scene.

Authorities say the man's wife and children, who were also inside the home, escaped without injury.