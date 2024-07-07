Tropical Storm Beryl is heading toward the Texas coast and is expected to bring rain, wind and storm surge to the Greater Houston area and Southeast Texas.

In anticipation of the storm, some businesses and government offices have announced closures for Monday. Check out the list below.

City of Galveston

Out of an abundance of caution, City facilities will be closed on Monday and only essential personnel will report to work. This means police and fire services will continue as normal, as will emergency operations and select municipal services. Our public works crews will be working in force to address storm-related infrastructure issues. However, the recreation centers, public buildings, municipal court, and City Hall will all be closed Monday.

Department heads and managers are responsible for informing nonessential employees of the closure.

For residents, trash services will be postponed one day this week with Monday’s route being collected Tuesday and so on. Monday’s route should secure trash cans and not place them at the pickup location before Tuesday morning. If there is significant tidal inundation on the West End, we will provide updates about Tuesday’s trash service as needed.

Harris County Pct. 4

Out of an abundance of caution, all Harris County Precinct 4 community and nature centers are closing immediately and will remain closed tomorrow, Monday, July 8, due to weather conditions. Please prepare for incoming storms as Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to impact our area overnight and through Monday.

Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo’s leadership team has been monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Beryl and has decided to close the Zoo at noon today, Sunday, July 7 through Monday, July 8. The safety of our team members, guests, and animals is our top priority, and we have made this decision with that in mind. The decision on whether we reopen the Zoo on Tuesday, July 9 will be made as the weather event continues.



The animals will be cared for during the storm by a select group of team members who will stay at the Zoo throughout the weather event. Our animals have safe and secure barns and night houses constructed to weather storms like this.

Lake Conroe

The San Jacinto River Authority (SJRA) and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 announce that Lake Conroe will be temporarily closed at 2:00pm for the safety of boaters and first responders due to Hurricane Beryl. SJRA has activated 24-hour protocols and will remain activated throughout the weather event.

Space Center Houston

For the safety of our crew and guests, Space Center Houston will be closed on Monday, July 8, 2024. All tours, experiences, camps, and events are canceled.

This story will be updated as more closures are announced.