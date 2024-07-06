The levels of Lake Houston will be lowered as Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to impact the Texas Coast and bring heavy rain to the Houston area on Monday.

Houston Public Works reports the lake will be temporarily lowered by 12 inches starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday to an elevation of 41.4 feet.

The process is expected to take 20 hours.

It is suggested residents around Lake Houston secure their property along the shoreline.