As Tropical Storm Beryl approaches the Houston area, numerous school districts have canceled classes on Monday due to expected heavy rainfall and strong winds.

NEED TO KNOW: Tracking Tropical Storm Beryl: How will it impact Texas and Houston?

Here is a list of school closures for Monday, July 8, due to the storm:

Aldine ISD

Due to the anticipated inclement weather resulting from the impact of Hurricane Beryl, and for the safety and well-being of our students and staff, all Aldine ISD facilities, including campuses and district offices, will be closed on Monday, 7/8/24. Employees scheduled to work should plan to do so remotely. The closure will result in the cancellation of summer school classes and camps, athletic and fine-arts activities.

Alief ISD

The district has been continuously monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Beryl over the past few days. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our staff and students, we have made the decision to close the district tomorrow, July 8th.

Cleveland ISD

Out of an abundance of caution due to the forecasted weather conditions for the greater Houston area, all Cleveland ISD campuses and facilities will be CLOSED on Monday, July 8th. This includes all summer activities, training, workshops, and professional development events.

College of the Mainland

Due to the approaching impact of Hurricane Beryl, College of the Mainland (COM) will be closed on Monday, July 8. All classes and campus operations at all COM locations are canceled at this time.

Crosby ISD

Crosby ISD will be closed on Monday, July 8 due concerns over Hurricane Beryl. The 21st Century Summer Program and all other summer student activities are cancelled for Monday, July 8.

Dickinson ISD

Out of an abundance of caution, Dickinson ISD will be closing the district on Monday, July 8 due to the potential inclement weather expected from Tropical Storm Beryl. This includes any summer employees on duty as well as all planned student activities, such as Camp Invention and Athletics Strength and Conditioning Camp. Please monitor the district website and social media for any weather updates regarding plans for Tuesday. Please stay safe as we navigate the next couple of days of inclement weather.

MORE ON TROPICAL STORM BERYL:

Houston ISD

HISD is closing all campuses and buildings Monday, July 8, and Tuesday, July 9, due to Tropical storm Beryl and its potential impacts to our region. All summer classes and activities are canceled, and all District activities and events – including professional development and recruiting sessions – are canceled.

Houston Community College

Houston Community College (HCC) will close all facilities on Monday July 8, 2024, due to inclement weather.

Friendswood ISD

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, all Friendswood ISD facilities and operations will be closed on Monday, July 8.

Katy ISD

All Katy ISD campuses and facilities will be closed on Monday, July 8 due to projected hazardous weather conditions. Exempt employees currently on contract will work remotely tomorrow, unless previously scheduled for personal time off. Non-exempt hourly employees will be contacted by their supervisor for any essential personnel needs. Katy ISD anticipates resuming districtwide operations on Tuesday, July 9.

San Jacinto College

The San Jacinto College Administration and Office of Emergency Management continue to monitor the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service forecasts regarding Tropical Storm Beryl. San Jacinto College will be closed on Monday, July 8, 2024, for all classes, operations and activities. The closure will begin at 7 p.m., on Sunday, July 7. An update for Tuesday will be sent on Monday afternoon.

Spring ISD

Please be advised that all Spring ISD schools and offices will be closed Monday, July 8, due to the threat of hazardous weather related to Tropical Storm Beryl, which is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before Texas landfall. There will be no summer school classes on Monday. We are making this decision based on the latest forecast and recommendations by weather authorities that Houston-area communities should prepare for worsening weather conditions and the high potential of heavy rains, flooding and power outages throughout the area.

Texas City ISD

Due to the severe weather conditions expected from Hurricane Beryl, Texas City ISD is cancelling all work and student activities for Monday, July 8. As conditions are expected to improve by Monday afternoon and evening, our current plan is for employees to return on Tuesday, and student activities to resume on Wednesday.

Tomball ISD

Out of an abundance of caution and the uncertainty surrounding TS Beryl, Tomball ISD will be closed Monday, July 8.

The closure includes all schools and facilities, summer school, camps, and activities. Please reach out to your supervisor or camp contact for information regarding rescheduling. Tomball ISD is expected to reopen on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Waller ISD

All Waller ISD schools and offices will be closed on Monday, July 8th, due to the forecasted impact of Tropical Storm Beryl.

Wharton County Junior College

Due to Hurricane Beryl, Wharton County Junior College will be closed on Monday, July 8, 2024. All classes and activities are cancelled for July 8th.

This list will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.