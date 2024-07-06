Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Fort Bend County
HOUSTON - A flood advisory is in effect for parts of southeast Texas as heavy rain is forecasted for the area as Tropical Storm Beryl moves across the Gulf of Mexico towards Texas.
The advisory is expected to last until 4:15 PM and including Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery, and Waller counties. The advisory comes in response to excessive rainfall expected to cause flooding in these areas.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of 2:12 p.m., radar has indicated heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms, with between one and two inches of rain already fallen. Minor flooding is either ongoing or anticipated to begin shortly in the advisory area.
Map courtesy of Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management
Flooding is expected in low-lying and poorly drained areas. The NWS states specific locations at risk include:
- Bellaire
- Humble
- West University Place
- Katy
- Jersey Village
- Hunters Creek Village
- Bunker Hill Village
- Piney Point Village
- Spring Branch North
- Spring Branch West
- Spring Valley
- Addicks Park Ten
- Memorial Park
- Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area
- Greater Heights
- Eldridge / West Oaks
- Greenway / Upper Kirby Area
- Greater Greenspoint
- Northside / Northline
- Aldine
Residents in the affected areas should be aware of minor flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage regions. Precautions should be taken to avoid waterlogged areas and to ensure safety.