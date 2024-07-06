A flood advisory is in effect for parts of southeast Texas as heavy rain is forecasted for the area as Tropical Storm Beryl moves across the Gulf of Mexico towards Texas.

The advisory is expected to last until 4:15 PM and including Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery, and Waller counties. The advisory comes in response to excessive rainfall expected to cause flooding in these areas.

SUGGESTED: Tropical Storm Beryl tracker: Update on Texas, Houston impacts, path, hurricane watch

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of 2:12 p.m., radar has indicated heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms, with between one and two inches of rain already fallen. Minor flooding is either ongoing or anticipated to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Map courtesy of Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management

Flooding is expected in low-lying and poorly drained areas. The NWS states specific locations at risk include:

Bellaire

Humble

West University Place

Katy

Jersey Village

Hunters Creek Village

Bunker Hill Village

Piney Point Village

Spring Branch North

Spring Branch West

Spring Valley

Addicks Park Ten

Memorial Park

Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area

Greater Heights

Eldridge / West Oaks

Greenway / Upper Kirby Area

Greater Greenspoint

Northside / Northline

Aldine

Residents in the affected areas should be aware of minor flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage regions. Precautions should be taken to avoid waterlogged areas and to ensure safety.