Monday is going to be nasty all across the Houston-Galveston area. As of this morning, Beryl has not yet been upgraded to a hurricane, but probably will get stronger today and before the expected landfall very early Monday near Matagorda Bay and possibly even closer to Brazoria County.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Expected Winds

Regardless of landfall location, we expect a large swath of 40-70 mph winds for cities like Freeport, Bay City, Wharton, Rosenberg and possibly Sugar Land, Katy and, by midday, the Great Houston area.



Storm Surge Impact

Galveston Island and bay communities will be threatened by a storm surge of 3-6' which will cover low-lying roads (some impassible) and may be higher near landfall in Matagorda and Coastal Brazoria Counties.

Rainfall and Flooding





Rainfall could range from 5-10", so flooding is also a concern on Monday, but fortunately Beryl will be a fast-mover which will limit the duration of heavy rain.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The bottom line is to prepare to not leave your home at all on Monday, so hunker down, be prepared to lose electricity, make sure to have medicines, food that won't spoil, pet food, all that.

Texas prepares for Beryl

Texans are preparing for Tropical Storm Beryl to make an impact on the coast, and Acting Governor Dan Patrick has expanded the state's disaster declaration to include 81 more counties, bringing the total to 121 counties.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has raised the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center and Texas Emergency Management Council agencies are working around the clock.

Click here to see the list of counties included in the disaster declaration.

Hurricane preparedness list

You should have a disaster preparedness kit ready to go well before a storm is ever on the way. At a minimum, your kit should have the basic supplies like food, water, first aid supplies and flashlights.

Click here to see a list of basic supplies to include in your hurricane preparedness kit.