Southwest Houston: Suspect wanted in deadly 2024 drive-by shooting outside Hillcroft Foodmart
HOUSTON - A man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in October 2024. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Wanted suspect: Imran Davis
What we know:
According to Crime Stoppers, Imran Ahmed Davis is wanted for the shooting death of Bradric Kuykendall. Davis has been charged with murder.
Davis is a 28-year-old Black man standing at five feet, eight inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds.
October 2024 shooting
The backstory:
The shooting was reported on October 1, 2024, in the Hillcroft Foodmart parking lot on Hillcroft Avenue and West Airport Boulevard.
According to Crime Stoppers, Bradric Kuykendall was shot during a drive-by incident. He died from his injuries at the scene.
Detectives have since identified Davis as the suspected shooter.
What we don't know:
The motive behind the shooting is unclear.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of Davis. Only tips and call directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward.
Anyone with tips and report anonymously by doing one of the following:
- Call 713-222-TIPS (8477)
- Send tips at www.crime-stoppers.org
- Submit information through the Crime Stoppers mobile app
The Source: Crime Stoppers of Houston