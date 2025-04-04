Southwest Houston: Suspect wanted in deadly 2024 drive-by shooting outside Hillcroft Foodmart

The Brief Imran Davis is wanted for the shooting death of Bradric Kuykendall. The drive-by shooting happened on October 1, 2024, outside Hillcroft Foodmart. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can call 713-222-8477.



A man is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in October 2024. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Wanted suspect: Imran Davis

What we know:

According to Crime Stoppers, Imran Ahmed Davis is wanted for the shooting death of Bradric Kuykendall. Davis has been charged with murder.

Davis is a 28-year-old Black man standing at five feet, eight inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

October 2024 shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported on October 1, 2024, in the Hillcroft Foodmart parking lot on Hillcroft Avenue and West Airport Boulevard.

According to Crime Stoppers, Bradric Kuykendall was shot during a drive-by incident. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Detectives have since identified Davis as the suspected shooter.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of Davis. Only tips and call directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward.

Anyone with tips and report anonymously by doing one of the following:

Call 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Send tips at www.crime-stoppers.org

Submit information through the Crime Stoppers mobile app