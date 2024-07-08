Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
28
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:01 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:34 AM CDT until WED 12:21 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:50 AM CDT until TUE 2:51 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:32 AM CDT until TUE 12:40 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:48 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:21 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:10 AM CDT until TUE 12:54 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:24 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:05 AM CDT until TUE 4:12 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:53 AM CDT until TUE 9:24 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 PM CDT, Galveston County, Harris County
Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 5:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Harris County
Flood Warning
from MON 1:29 PM CDT until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Waller County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Matagorda County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:50 PM CDT until THU 6:15 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Tornado Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston flooded roads: Hurricane Beryl causes flooding, high-water locations

By
Published  July 8, 2024 7:01am CDT
Hurricanes
FOX 26 Houston

Houston street flooding from Hurricane Beryl

Vehicles were left stranded on the flooded roadway near SH-288 and I-610 early Monday morning after Hurricane Beryl moved across the area.

HOUSTON - Hurricane Beryl is bringing devastating storms and heavy rain to the Houston area after it made landfall on Monday morning.

Houstonians are asked to stay in their homes and off the roadways as high water is affecting much of the area.

SUGGESTED: Hurricane Beryl tracker: Update on Texas landfall, Houston impacts, path Monday

Houston-Harris County High Water, Traffic Hazards, Closures

Here is a list of high-water locations at this time:

  • IH-69 IH-69 Southwest Northbound At Dunlavy
  • Beltway 8-South Westbound Before Almeda/ FM 521
  • Westpark Tollway Eastbound At Beltway 8
  • Cypresswood, between Champion and Cutten on the eastbound side
  • Aldine Mail Rt @ Eastex Freeway
  • Wallisville and Uvalde
  • Ship Channel Toll Bridge
  • North Freeway and FM 1960 Road
  • East Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge is closed.
  • West Sam Houston Tollway northbound lanes at Bellaire and Westheimer are closed.
  • Northbound Westheimer and Briar Forest entrance ramps are closed.
  • West Sam Houston southbound lanes at I-10 are closed.
  • The southbound Memorial entrance ramp is closed.
  • Westpark Tollway eastbound Beltway 8 exit ramp and Post Oak exit ramp are closed.
  • The northbound Washburn Tunnel is closed due to weather.
  • 14400 block of Cutten Road - Two trees blocking the roadway.
  • Gessner Road and Phillippine Street - Tree blocking the southbound lanes
  • 9300 New Forest Road - Two trees down blocking the entire street
  • 9300 block of North Fwy & W. Mt Houston
  • North Fwy & Blue Bell East
  • 2700 E Cedar Bayou-Lynchburg
  • The northbound and southbound lanes of the Fred Hartman Bridge are closed due to overturned 18-wheelers
  • 2039 S. Sam Houston Pkwy W
  • 1300 block of Clear Lake Rd (a high water rescue is being conducted)
  • 290/NW Fwy & Mueschke
  • All southbound lanes of 45 at Cavalcade
  • Greenhouse Road and Franz Road
  • Wilson Road just south of Atascocita

Flooding Likely (Water out of banks)

  1. 480 Keegans Bayou @ Roark Road
  2. 2150 South Mayde @ Greenhouse Road
  3. 2253 Buttermilk Creek @ Moorberry Lane

Flooding Possible (Water is nearing the top of bank)

  1. 105 Marys Creek @ Winding Road
  2. 110 Clear Creek @ I-45
  3. 125 Chigger Creek @ Windsong Lane
  4. 210 Armand Bayou @ Pasadena Lake (Nasa Road 1)
  5. 445 Willow Water Hole @ Lansdowne Drive
  6. 480 Keegans Bayou @ Roark Road
  7. 2150 South Mayde @ Greenhouse Road
  8. 2200 Houston Ship Channel @ Juan Seguin Park
  9. 2253 Buttermilk Creek @ Moorberry Lane
  10. 2255 Briar Branch @ Campbell Road
  11. 2280 Rummel Creek @ Brittmoore Road

Rosenberg High Water

High water locations last reported in Rosenberg:

  • Lane Dr / Avenue I - CLOSED - High Water
  • Avenue N / Radio Ln - CLOSED - High Water
  • Graeber Rd / Radio Ln - CLOSED - High Water
  • 4th St / Avenue J - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • 8th St / Avenue H - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • 1000 Block 4th St - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • 3100 Block Mockingbird Ln - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • 1100-2100 Block 1st St - USE CAUTION - High Water
  • West St / Magnolia Dr - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • Reading Rd / FM 2977 - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree
  • 1100 Block 4th St - USE CAUTION - Downed Tree