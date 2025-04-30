8-time illegal reentry felon imprisoned for unlawfully reentering U.S. again

The Brief A 30-year-old Mexican citizen has been sentenced for illegally reentering the U.S. after eight previous removals. Julio Cesar Corona-Corona was sentenced to serve 37 months in a federal prison. He was first removed from the United States Jan. 25, 2014, and returned illegally eight times between 2014 and April 2020. In fact, authorities had removed him six times alone between 2017-2018.



A 30-year-old Mexican citizen, with a felony criminal history, has been sentenced for illegally reentering the United States after eight previous removals, said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

What we know:

According to a release, Julio Cesar Corona-Corona pleaded guilty back on Oct. 7, 2024.

Officials said U.S. District Court Judge Lee H. Rosental ordered Corona-Corona to serve 37 months in a federal prison. Officials added that as he is not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings following his sentence.

Corona-Corona also received a three-year-term of supervised released to commence after completion of his prison sentence as an added deterrent to unlawful reentry into the United States.

The backstory:

At the hearing, officials said the court heard how Corona-Corona was arrested in 2022 for smuggling aliens after he fled from police in a vehicle carrying eight others, creating dangerous conditions for the vehicle occupants as well as the community. In handing down the sentence, Judge Rosenthal noted Corona-Corona’s motivation to come to the United States, be it for work or family residing here - is not unique. The court added that, despite prior court warnings not to do so, Corona-Corona was determined to unlawfully reenter the United States, as evidenced by his repeated encounters with immigration authorities.

Corona-Corona has felony convictions for illegal reentry as well as human smuggling. He was first removed from the United States Jan. 25, 2014, and returned illegally eight times between 2014 and April 2020. In fact, authorities had removed him six times alone between 2017-2018.

Corona-Corona will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

What they're saying:

"What those outside our country need to understand is that despite what they may have heard in the past, our immigration laws are being strictly enforced," said Ganjei. "If somebody breaks our laws by sneaking across the border, they are going to be prosecuted, jailed, and then deported. The sooner that message spreads, the better it will be for everyone."