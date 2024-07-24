Bass Pro Shops is hosting a hiring fair to fill more than 150 positions at its new Spring location opening this fall.

The hiring fair will be held Wednesday, July 24, and Thursday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hochzeit Hall (427 Gentry Street).

The company is hiring full-time and part-time workers for the new store. There will be on-site interviews during the job fair.

FILE PHOTO (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Those interested are encouraged to apply in advance at www.basspro.com/careers and select the Spring location.

According to the company, benefits for team members include merchandise discounts up to 50% off, competitive wages, vacation pay, holiday pay, and health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible workers.

A grand opening date has not yet been announced for the new store.