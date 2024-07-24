The City of Baytown is reporting that four mosquito samples have tested positive, according to a news release.

Officials said currently no human cases have been reported, but city officials are taking immediate action to prevent any from occurring.

A release stated that a positive mosquito sample helps identify areas that need more treatment to reduce mosquito activity.

The City of Baytown Health Department is encouraging residents to continue efforts to protect everyone from West Nile Virus including:

- Wear DEET-based insect spray

- Eliminate standing water

- Change water in birdbaths and pet bowls.

- Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors

- Avoid outdoor activity at dawn and dusk

The weather does impact mosquito spraying, but crews have been able to maintain their regular schedule. Residents are encouraged to report mosquito-breeding problem areas to the Baytown Health Department at 281-420-5384 or visit www.baytown.org/766