Montgomery County Public Health District (MCPHD) has confirmed the first probable case of West Nile Virus (WNV) for 2024, signaling heightened awareness as summer begins.

The affected individual, a woman in her 50s residing in Montgomery County's 77304 zip code, highlights the potential threat posed by WNV, primarily transmitted through mosquito bites. Symptoms typically manifest between 3 to 14 days post-infection, with around 80% of infected individuals remaining asymptomatic.

Common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and occasionally swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. While severe cases are rare (affecting less than 1% of those infected), they can lead to high fever, neurological complications such as confusion or paralysis, and require immediate medical attention.

Preventative measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasize the use of insect repellents, wearing protective clothing, and eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed.

For more information on West Nile Virus and prevention strategies, visit CDC's official website.