Deputies investigate multiple bars burglarized in Katy

Harris County deputies are investigating a series of break-ins at local bars in Katy, where at least two businesses were targeted just days apart. Now, bar owners are speaking out and urging others to stay alert as investigators work to identify the burglars.

Skoltz Sports Bar & Grill hit twice in one morning

The owner of Skoltz Sports Bar & Grill, located along North Fry Road, believes the suspects planned the burglary in advance. He says a surveillance camera outside the front door had been spray-painted days before the crime occurred.

According to the owner, the bar was hit twice early Wednesday morning. He shared surveillance video showing two individuals pulling up in a silver car just before 5 a.m. One suspect is seen breaking the front door lock and then smashing multiple gaming machines, stealing the cash boxes inside.

The thieves left the scene, only to return roughly two hours later, breaking into additional gaming machines before leaving again. The owner also shared photos showing extensive damage throughout the business.

Customers shocked

Regular patrons say the break-in has shaken the tight-knit community.

"I think it’s just crazy for this community. This is such a tight-knit small community… I’ve never seen anything like this since I moved here," said customer Jennifer Arnold. "I’m really shocked and just want justice… now who’s to say who’s next?"

Second bar targeted days earlier

Deputies say another break-in occurred just last week at JJ’s Bar, also in the Katy area.

According to the owner, two suspects cut their way in through a garage door around 8 a.m. on November 3. Surveillance video shows the burglars breaking into gaming machines, and even stealing a safe. The damage totals more than $25,000, the owner said.

Investigators also noted that the suspects were allegedly seen leaving the scene in a silver car, similar to the vehicle spotted at Skoltz Sports Bar & Grill.

Deputies investigating possible connection

The owners of both bars say the break-ins happened within minutes, involved two suspects, and included a silver vehicle—raising concerns that the crimes may be connected.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating both cases and working to determine whether the two burglaries are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCSO Burglary and Theft Unit at 713-274-9200.