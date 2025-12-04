Cache of weapons, ammo headed to Mexico seized at Texas-Mexico border

article

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized a cache of weapons hidden in a vehicle and trailer bound for Mexico. The seizure, which happened on December 2, included 11 handguns, 10 magazines, and 21 rounds of ammunition concealed inside a utility trailer. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents have launched a criminal investigation into the attempted smuggling.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers conducting outbound operations at the Laredo Port of Entry recently seized a significant cache of weapons, magazines, and ammunition concealed within a vehicle and trailer attempting to cross into Mexico.

Weapons and ammo seized at Texas-Mexico border

What we know:

The seizure occurred on Dec. 2 when CBP officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge selected a 2025 Toyota Tacoma pickup and its utility trailer for inspection as it traveled toward Mexico.

Following referral for a nonintrusive inspection system scan and a canine examination, a physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer uncovered 11 handguns, 10 magazines, one pistol grip, and 21 rounds of ammunition of varying calibers hidden within commodities inside the trailer.

What they're saying:

"This significant outbound enforcement action reflects the dedication of our officers to upholding CBP’s border security mission and keeping our border communities safe," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

CBP officers with the Office of Field Operations seized the weapons, ammunition, magazines, and weapon components. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations have initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.