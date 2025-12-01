Houston police shoot man who allegedly held ACE Cash Express employee at gunpoint

The Brief Houston police shot an armed robbery suspect near Greens Road and I-45. Police say the suspect held an ACE Cash Express employee at gunpoint. The suspect is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.



An officer shot a robbery suspect who held an employee at gunpoint at an ACE Cash Express in north Houston on Monday morning, police say.

Armed robbery suspect shot by police

What we know:

Houston police say officers responded to a panic alarm in the 200 block of W. Greens Road, near I-45, around 8:30 a.m.

According to HPD, a man was holding a woman who works at the business at gunpoint and was using her as a shield.

Police say the suspect walked out of the business with the woman, and an officer shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The employees and officers were not injured.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the incident has been identified. The officer is said to be a 6-year veteran of the department.

Police say it doesn’t appear that the suspect fired back, but that is still under investigation.

What's next:

The investigation is still ongoing. Multiple agencies are investigating, including HPD’s Homicide Division and Internal Affairs and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.