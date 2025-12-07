2 dead in fiery crash in Northwest Houston

article

The Brief Two people are dead after their speeding vehicle struck a freeway barricade and burst into flames early Sunday morning. The crash happened on the Northwest Freeway service road near Hewitt, where the vehicle caught fire after failing to stay in its lane. Authorities have not yet identified the victims due to the severity of the fire; the crash remains under investigation.



Two people were killed early Sunday morning when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a barricade on the Northwest Freeway service road and caught fire.

Fiery crash on Northwest Fwy.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 11900 block of the Northwest Freeway feeder road, just before the entrance ramp to the main freeway, north of Hewitt, according to Sergeant Dallas with the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division.

Investigators said the vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to maintain a single lane of traffic and struck the protective barricade separating the service road from the freeway entrance.

The vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed. The Houston Fire Department responded and confirmed two people were dead inside the burned vehicle.

What we don't know:

Due to the severity of the fire, police were unable to immediately identify the victims or provide further details.

The Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the incident.