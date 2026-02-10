Texas secures $68M settlement to freeze land sales at Colony Ridge

article

The Brief Texas and the DOJ secured a $68 million settlement against Colony Ridge developers, halting new residential lot sales for 36 months. The agreement mandates stricter buyer identification, prohibits sales to citizens of specific foreign countries, and requires "heightened" underwriting standards, according to the Texas Attorney General's Office. Funding will be split between law enforcement infrastructure and local area improvements to transition the community into a "legitimate" development.



The State of Texas, alongside President Trump’s Department of Justice, has secured a $68 million settlement with the developers of Colony Ridge.

In addition to the settlement, the agreement effectively halts what state officials call the "development of a de facto illegal immigrant community."

Colony Ridge settlement details

What we know:

Under the terms of the joint settlement, the Colony Ridge community developers will have to pay a total of $68 million. The settlement immediately freezes any new platting of residential lots for direct-to-consumer sales for a 36-month period.

In addition, sales to individuals from certain designated countries such as China and Iran are prohibited.

Funding for law enforcement, infrastructure

Big picture view:

According to the office of the attorney general, of the $68 million, at least $20 million will be allocated to law enforcement efforts, including funding for the construction of a law enforcement center in the area.

Some of the funding for law enforcement can also be used to facilitate Section 287(g) agreements of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996. This agreement, known as the Immigration and Nationality Act, authorizes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enter into agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies, in an effort to perform limited immigration enforcement duties.

The remaining $48 million settlement sum will be used for improvement of Colony Ridge infrastructure, for the purpose of creating a "legitimate and livable community suitable for U.S. citizens" as opposed to what the Texas Attorney General’s Office refers to as an "underdeveloped slum designed for black market sales to illegals."

New buyer ID, lending requirements

Dig deeper:

Colony Ridge will agree that all plats of land will receive pre-development drainage and flood control approval by the appropriate Federal, State, and local authorities, if required by those authorities. The community will also provide a disclosure stating whether the property is in a 100-year flood plain, whether the customer is purchasing raw land and/or whether the customer needs to grade their own lot.

The settlement is also said to require "heightened underwriting standards" to ensure buyers can reasonably repay their loans. Considering either the borrower's total monthly debt-to-income ratio, including the new lot payment, or considering the borrower's remaining monthly income after all debts, including the new lot payment.

The newly instituted identification requirement for future home-buyers in the Colony Ridge community will now screen buyers to confirm they are not on terrorism watch lists and the buyers must certify compliance with Texas laws regarding restricted foreign ownership. The acceptable IDs under the new requirements are limited to:

An unexpired Texas driver’s license

A Texas-issued identification card

A limited-term Texas driver’s license issued after January 1, 2025

An unexpired passport with a valid visa issued or renewed after January 1, 2025

Illegal immigration enforcement

What they're saying:

"Under my watch, Texas will never be a sanctuary for illegals. Colony Ridge endangered American citizens by allowing illegal aliens to run rampant on its streets, in its schools, and in its community. Now, it’s time for those responsible to pay a steep cost for their unlawful actions," said Attorney General Paxton.

"My office will continue to bring the full force of the law against anyone who threatens the safety of our state or creates a safe harbor for illegals."