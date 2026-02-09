Pearland retail theft operation: 8 people arrested in connection to large-scale retail theft operation

The Brief Eight people have been arrested in connection to a large-scale retail theft operation in Pearland. According to a release, the eight individuals stole over $20,000 worth of merchandise from multiple stores in Pearland and the greater Houston area.



What we know:

According to a release, the eight individuals stole over $20,000 worth of merchandise from multiple stores in Pearland and the greater Houston area.

Officials said the investigation began back on Nov. 30, 2025, after three female suspects were identified in the connection with a theft at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Pearland.

As the investigation progressed, the Pearland Police Department Special Investigations Unit discovered the same women had been involved in similar thefts at multiple Academy Sports and Outdoors locations across the area.

Further investigation revealed a broader network of suspects, which included five family members who targeted various retailers including Academy Sports and Outdoors, Dick's Sporting Goods, Macy's, JC Penney, Burlington, TJ Maxx, and Home Goods, authorities said.

After two months of investigation, authorities were able to identify and confirm a total of eight suspects, all of whom are allegedly involved in stealing merchandise and reselling it for quick cash.

Three residential search warrants were conducted last week and authorities recovered over $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Who was arrested?:

The following suspects were arrested and have been charged with organized retail theft:

Mary Guerrero

Leo Guerrero

Leonel Gonzalez

Jacklyn Guerrero

Roberto Vega

Jaime Carrizales

Maria Prado

Cristofer Carrizales Prado