Galveston Co. reports 13 COVID-19 cases in Texas City nursing home

Many people are being tested for COVID-19 after 13 residents and employees at a Texas City nusing home recently tested positive for the virus.

Galveston County Health District, in partnership with UTMB, today tested roughly 150 residents and employees for COVID-19 at The Resort at Texas City.

Health district employees handled sample collection and UTMB is currently running those tests.

"We are gravely concerned about the spread of this virus within nursing homes because of the close proximity and vulnerability of the residents," said Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser.

The health district became aware of the first positive case at The Resort at Texas City on Saturday.

"Health district officials visited The Resort at Texas City on Saturday and from what we saw, they were following guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," Keiser said.

Over the weekend and early this week, an increase in positive COVID-19 cases was reported. The health district felt it prudent to test all residents and employees for the virus. The results are pending.

Any positive results will be announced as part of the health district's daily case update. The health district is exploring guidance to limit the spread of this virus in long-term care facilities.