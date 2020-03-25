Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputy tested for COVID-19

article

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says a constable deputy is currently in quarantine at his home after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the constable’s office, the constable deputy was on a scene with a sheriff's deputy who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The constable deputy began to show symptoms days after being exposed to the sheriff’s deputy, Pct. 4 says.

The constable deputy has been tested and is quarantined at home pending the results of his test.

The latest numbers show that eight first responders in Harris County have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Others have been tested and are awaiting the test results.

