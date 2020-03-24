Stay-at-Home order issued for Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County Judge KP George has issued a stay-at-home order that begins tonight at 11:59 p.m.

George says this order does not prohibit people from performing tasks essential to their health and safety like visiting their doctor or getting food at the grocery store.

Fort Bend County's Stay at Home order.

Religious services are only allowed to be conducted through video live streams or teleconferencing.

Residents are prohibited from gathering in groups in public or in someone else's home.

This order does not prohibit people from working out at public parks. The playgrounds are closed, but people are encouraged to workout while respecting social distancing.