Rice asks small group to self-quarantine after employee was possibly exposed to coronavirus from overseas travel

article

Rice University today has asked a small group of Rice employees and students to self-quarantine because of a Rice employee's possible exposure to the coronavirus while on overseas travel.

The employee, a research staff member, traveled to a country that was not on the CDC's restricted travel list. The university is taking all necessary precautionary steps and working closely with and at the guidance of Harris County Public Health.

The university is not planning to suspend campus operations, events, or classes at this time. Going forward, we will follow the guidance of Harris County Public Health.

All members of the community are urged to take steps to minimize the spread of illness, such as:

- Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water, especially before eating or preparing food, after going to the bathroom and after you have been around someone who is sick.

- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if you are unable to wash with soap and water.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Advertisement

- Avoid sharing dishes, glasses, and utensils.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw it away.

- Stay home and do not go to class if you are sick. If you live in one of the undergraduate colleges, contact the senior operations manager for your servery to make arrangements for your meals to be delivered so that you do not spread germs in public dining areas.

- Students, please contact Student Health Services if you are sick.

Any student, faculty, or staff member who travels for personal reasons to any country on the CDC’s level 2 and level 3 warning must self-isolate and stay away from campus for two weeks after returning to the U.S.