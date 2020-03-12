Harris County announces 6th Coronavirus COVID-19 case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Public Health Department announces a 6th Coronavirus COVID-19 case outside the City of Houston. This is the 4th presumptive positive case for the county.
The patient is identified as a man, who lives in the northwest quadrant of Harris County, and he is in his 40s.
Officials say he came into contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive while he was traveling.
HCPH epidemiologists are investigating his travel history and who he came in contact with, including his church the Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints on 16833 Jester Blvd. in Spring, Texas.
Officials are also awaiting test confirmation from the CDC.
The patient is currently in isolation at home, where he is recovering.