Houston, Harris County issue emergency health declarations over COVID-19

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo have issued emergency health declarations due to Coronavirus COVID-19.

So far, there have been 14 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the greater Houston area.

Mayor Turner says, until Tuesday, all of the cases had been related to international travel.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County announced their first presumptive positive case of coronavirus. Mayor Turner says the Montgomery County case was not related to international travel and shows evidence of community spread, which has changed their approach to the response.

Mayor Turner says he will sign an emergency health declaration on Wednesday for the City of Houston which will remain in place for at least seven days.

He announced the cancelation of the remainder of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which was scheduled to run until March 22. Mayor Turner said the Tour de Houston, which was scheduled for March 15, would be also be rescheduled.

Judge Hidalgo says she will also issue an emergency declaration on Wednesday. She says they will evaluate county-sponsored events.

