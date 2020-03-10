First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Montgomery County

Montgomery County officials have reported the county’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a patient being treated at a local hospital.

TIMELINE: How the Coronavirs COVID-19 unfolded in the greater Houston area

This new case brings the greater Houston area count of COVID-19 cases to 13.

The patient is a man in his 40s and is a resident of Montgomery County. MCPHD epidemiologists are investigating other details including travel history.

MORE: Live updating map of novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. & around the world

All healthcare providers are following strict guidelines from the CDC in all interactions with the patient.

The patient is under isolation at a local hospital, and the risk to the general public remains low.

Montgomery County's Public Health District and Office of Emergency Management announced Tuesday afternoon that the positive test has been submitted to the Centers for Disease Control for final confirmation.

Advertisement

Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with HIPAA, officials are not releasing the identity of the patient, or the hospital where the patient is being treated.

Officials say they are taking precautions to ensure the safety of other patients in the hospital.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This latest patient is the youngest of the area cases.

Most patients are in their 60s and 70s and have been linked to a cruise ship in Egypt.