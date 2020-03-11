COMPLETE LIST of cancellations and closures due to coronavirus outbreak
HOUSTON - Fears surrounding coronavirus are growing nationwide. Officials have issued emergency health declarations due to Coronavirus COVID-19.
As a result, many events are canceled, and clinics and schools are closing. You can find the full list below.
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
- Rice University cancels classes for the week of March 9.
- South Texas College of Law cancels all classes, begins online instruction on March 12. Administrators will reevaluate after spring break, March 16-20.
- The University of Houston will be closed the week of March 16. Classes will resume online on March 23.
- HISD is still holding classes, but families must report travel plans. Visitors will be limited and screened.
CANCELLATIONS:
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
- St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Spring Break activities at Levy Park, including all events and programming through March 31.
- Veterans Administration canceled all scheduled Friday and Saturday veterans legal clinics held at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics.
- MD Anderson cancels Community Relations participation at educational events like health fairs.