University of Houston cancels classes for week of March 16

The University of Houston has canceled classes through the week of March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak and health emergency declared in Houston.

Students were already on their spring break during the week of March 9. Classes will resume again online on March 23.

The university will remain open, but the faculty will have the choice to work remotely. Students are encouraged to stay at home, but dorms will reopen for those returning.

President Renu Khator released the following statement on Twitter. The university released a full statement detailing further steps.

