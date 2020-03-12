University of St. Thomas classes canceled, will resume online on March 23

The University of St. Thomas has canceled classes beginning Thursday and will resume online on March 23 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

All classes are canceled beginning at noon Thursday and on Friday. Next week is Spring Break.

The week of March 23, classes will resume online.

The university says professors will contact students about times for makeup exams and online assignments. As that week approaches, the university will assess whether there is a need to continue with online delivery beyond that point.

The campus and residence halls will remain open.

The University of St. Thomas is one of several local universities that have canceled classes in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, 16 presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the greater Houston area.

The City of Houston and Harris County declared a public health emergency to help contain and mitigate COVID-19 from spreading.

