Houston weather: Shower chances return Friday

The Brief Chilly Through Friday With Some Passing Showers Drying out, Milder with sun this weekend Pleasant Next Week



We have one more day of rain, but we have a warmer, sunnier weekend to look forward to!

Cool & wet at times today and Friday

Expect gray skies, periods of light rain, and falling temperatures throughout the rest of today.

Showers will likely linger into Friday, keeping the air cold and clammy with areas of damp streets.

Highs today and tomorrow will only reach the 40s and 50s, with less wind expected tomorrow.

We've picked up 2 to 6 inches of rain over the last week. But any additional rain accumulation this week should be fairly light, less than a half inch for most spots.

Looking forward to a nicer weekend

By Saturday, conditions should improve: skies clearing, afternoon temperatures rising, and rain chances dropping off.

Sunday looks especially pleasant with mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and a milder feel overall — a nice late-fall stretch to reset after the soggy week.

Early next week looks quiet

Overall, the next work and school week should be clear and cool at night with mostly sunny and seasonably cool days.

Some mornings could bring lows in the upper 30s and low 40s and daily highs will stay mostly in the 60s through Tuesday, which is average for this time of year.

Temperatures are projected to soar to the 70s by the middle of next week.