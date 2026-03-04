Harris County judge Democratic, Republican primaries head to runoff

The Brief The Harris County judge primaries will head to a runoff. Annise Parker and Letitia Plummer received the most votes in the Democratic primary. Orlando Sanchez and Warren Howell received the most votes in the Republican primary, with Marty Lancton in a close third.



The Republican and Democratic primaries for Harris County judge will head to a runoff.

Harris County judge primary results

Democratic primary

According to unofficial election results released Wednesday morning, Annise Parker received 46.62% of the vote and Letitia Plummer had the second most votes with 37.29%.

Republican primary

According to the election results released by the county, Orlando Sanchez received the most votes with 26.46% and Warren Howell received the second most with 20.79%. Marty Lancton came in a close third with 20.57%.

What's next:

No single candidate received more than 50% of the vote, prompting a runoff on May 26. Only the top two candidates who received the most votes in their party's primary will be on the ballot for their party's runoff.

About Harris County judge

Big picture view:

Current judge Lina Hidalgo announced last September that she would not be seeking reelection after two terms.

A county judge in Texas is said to be the county's CEO and representative.

They're the presiding officer of the Commissioners Court, head of emergency management, and they serve as the county's budget officer.

The Democratic candidates

Annise Parker

Annise Parker previously served as the mayor of Houston between 2010-2016. According to Ballotpedia, Parker has also served as a Houston City Council member and Houston city controller.

Letitia Plummer

Dr. Letitia Plummer served two terms for Houston City Council At-large Position 4. She stepped down from the position in 2025. Dr. Plummer is also the owner and lead of Maxwello Dental in Pearland.

The Republican candidates

Orlando Sanchez

After fleeing Cuba as a child, Orlando Sanchez previously served as treasurer for Harris County for 12 years and a Houston City Council member for six years. Sanchez also has current positions with multiple organizations.

Warren Howell

Warren Howell, an Air Force veteran, is the president and owner of Employers Risk Insurance. He also serves as president of the Shadow Oaks Civic Association in Spring Branch.