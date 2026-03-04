Harris County judge Democratic, Republican primaries head to runoff
HOUSTON - The Republican and Democratic primaries for Harris County judge will head to a runoff.
Harris County judge primary results
Democratic primary
According to unofficial election results released Wednesday morning, Annise Parker received 46.62% of the vote and Letitia Plummer had the second most votes with 37.29%.
Republican primary
According to the election results released by the county, Orlando Sanchez received the most votes with 26.46% and Warren Howell received the second most with 20.79%. Marty Lancton came in a close third with 20.57%.
What's next:
No single candidate received more than 50% of the vote, prompting a runoff on May 26. Only the top two candidates who received the most votes in their party's primary will be on the ballot for their party's runoff.
About Harris County judge
Big picture view:
Current judge Lina Hidalgo announced last September that she would not be seeking reelection after two terms.
A county judge in Texas is said to be the county's CEO and representative.
They're the presiding officer of the Commissioners Court, head of emergency management, and they serve as the county's budget officer.
The Democratic candidates
Annise Parker
Annise Parker previously served as the mayor of Houston between 2010-2016. According to Ballotpedia, Parker has also served as a Houston City Council member and Houston city controller.
Letitia Plummer
Dr. Letitia Plummer served two terms for Houston City Council At-large Position 4. She stepped down from the position in 2025. Dr. Plummer is also the owner and lead of Maxwello Dental in Pearland.
The Republican candidates
Orlando Sanchez
After fleeing Cuba as a child, Orlando Sanchez previously served as treasurer for Harris County for 12 years and a Houston City Council member for six years. Sanchez also has current positions with multiple organizations.
Warren Howell
Warren Howell, an Air Force veteran, is the president and owner of Employers Risk Insurance. He also serves as president of the Shadow Oaks Civic Association in Spring Branch.