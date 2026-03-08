Driver dies after vehicle loses control on South Loop
HOUSTON - A man died at a hospital after losing control of his vehicle on the South Loop overnight, according to police.
What they're saying:
At about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police were called to 610 East near Doolittle Boulevard.
Police at the scene said a driver lost control of his vehicle while on the freeway. The vehicle struck a concrete wall before leaving the freeway, then it struck a tree.
The driver was taken to a hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.
Police believe the driver's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.
What we don't know:
The driver has not been identified. Police only describe him as a man possibly in his late 30s.
There's no information on what led up to the crash.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police