Driver dies after vehicle loses control on South Loop

The Brief A driver died after losing control of his vehicle overnight. Police say the vehicle struck a concrete wall before hitting a tree off the freeway. It's believed the driver's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.



A man died at a hospital after losing control of his vehicle on the South Loop overnight, according to police.

Deadly South Loop crash

What they're saying:

At about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police were called to 610 East near Doolittle Boulevard.

Police at the scene said a driver lost control of his vehicle while on the freeway. The vehicle struck a concrete wall before leaving the freeway, then it struck a tree.

The driver was taken to a hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Police believe the driver's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

The driver has not been identified. Police only describe him as a man possibly in his late 30s.

There's no information on what led up to the crash.