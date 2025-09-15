Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo won't seek reelection for 3rd term

The Brief Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will not seek a third term. Several Democrats and Republicans have announced their campaigns for 2026.



Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will not be running for reelection.

FOX 26 reached out to her office, who confirmed that the Democratic leader would not be seeking a third term.

Hidalgo won’t seek 3rd term

The backstory:

Hidalgo has served two terms as county judge – first winning election in 2018 and reelection in 2022.

She was the first woman to be elected to the position to lead the most populous county in Texas.

2026 election

What's next:

Harris County residents will elect a new county judge in 2026.

Among those who have already announced their campaigns are Marty Lancton, Orlando Sanchez, Annise Parker, Letitia Plummer, Aliza Dutt and Warren Howell. Erica Lee Carter previously said that she was "seriously considering" running for the office if Hidalgo did not seek a third term.