Police arrest man linked to multiple break-ins at Bellaire children’s gym

The Brief Bellaire police arrested a suspect accused of trying to break into a local gym Tuesday night that serves children on the spectrum. Police say they believe Erick Garcia-Pena is connected to several other burglaries at We Rock the Spectrum Gym on Ferris Street. The gym’s owner says newly installed security measures helped police catch the suspect.



Bellaire police arrested a suspect accused of trying to break into a local gym Tuesday night that serves children on the spectrum.

Bellaire burglary suspect arrested: Surveillance video captures burglary

What we know:

Police say they believe Erick Garcia-Pena is connected to several other burglaries at We Rock the Spectrum Gym on Ferris Street.

The gym’s owner says newly installed security measures helped officers catch the suspect.

Police say officers were called to the gym Tuesday night for a burglary in progress. The back door of the building shows visible damage, and the owner says the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras while trying to break in.

Video from outside the gym shows a man arriving on a bicycle and attempting to force his way through the back door around 8 p.m.

Owner Kyle Loyd said he received an alert from a Ring camera that had recently been installed.

"After installing a burglar bar on the back door and a Ring camera facing the door, his family was at home when they got an alert on their phone showing activity at the door," said Kyle Loyd. Loyd said he checked the app, saw someone trying to break in, and immediately called 911.

"Officers responded right away and arrived within about five minutes. The suspect had already left by the time police got there, but officers were close enough to the area to catch him," said Loyd.

Bellaire police say after a short pursuit, officers located the suspect near Atwell and arrested Erick Garcia-Pena.

"I felt relieved after the arrest because the situation had been weighing on his family, and he believed the suspect would keep coming back," said Loyd.

Investigators say surveillance video also ties Garcia-Pena to other burglaries at the same gym.

The gym has reported multiple break-ins recently. Since then, Loyd said he installed more cameras and added a burglary bar after the business had been targeted at least four times.

"The suspect allegedly took small items like cash, snacks, and drinks, things that could easily be carried in his arms or pockets before leaving," said Loyd.

"The situation has been heartbreaking because the gym is a small family operation run by him, his wife, and their kids. The gym is meant to be a happy and safe place for children, and it should not be a target for crime," said Loyd.

Police say Garcia-Pena is currently facing charges including evading arrest and criminal mischief, and investigators say more charges are expected.