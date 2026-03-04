Animal shelter volunteer with Spinal Stenosis helps anxious dogs find homes

The Brief Despite living with spinal stenosis, Bill Cooper volunteers three days a week at Special Pals, determined to make a difference. He spends hours sitting with anxious shelter dogs, helping them feel safe, become more social, and improve their chances of adoption. Bill says volunteering not only helps dogs find forever homes, but also gives him a renewed sense of purpose and happiness.



Bill Cooper has spinal stenosis, which affects his balance. It might take him a little while to get inside Special Pals from the parking lot, but what he's accomplished makes it all worth it.

Volunteer helping shelter dogs find forever homes

What they're saying:

"I was looking for a compelling reason to get out and about in society," Bill said.

Ever since last September, Bill has volunteered at Special Pals three days a week.

He will sit with anxiety-filled dogs for hours comforting them and making them feel loved. That in turn makes the dogs more social and adoptable.

"I've seen the progression of them coming out of their shell," said Shelter Manager Len Rivers. "When they go out for adoption events, their tails are wagging."

Bill Cooper is a good example of how volunteering can be just as beneficial to the volunteer.

Bill says knowing he's having an impact on dogs looking for forever homes brings him happiness as well as the dogs he helps.

What you can do:

If you'd like to volunteer, visit specialpals.org.