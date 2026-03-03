Brazoria County Military Moms and Wives ship care packages amid Middle East tensions

The Brief The Brazoria County Military Moms and Wives have prepped hundreds of boxes to ship overseas in the next few weeks. Some of these packages could go to the Middle East, where some military members are expected to be shipped.



As tensions rise following the recent U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran, a group of volunteers in Brazoria County is ensuring that those on the front lines know they haven't been forgotten.

Boosting military morale

What they're saying:

The Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County have transformed an old voter polling location in the county into a high-speed assembly line, prepping hundreds of care packages for service members deployed across the globe.

"It's a morale boost to them," Moreno said. "It's for them to know that, as Texans, as Americans, we have not forgotten about them. They might not know us, but just getting a box from home says a lot."

For Mary Moreno, the organization's founder, the mission is deeply personal. Her son was once among those deployed, and she remembers the weight of those years vividly.

"Yes, there [were] a lot of tears that were shed," Moreno said.

How to help

What you can do:

The Military Moms and Wives say they oftentimes struggle with shipping the boxes, as the prices for mail overseas have skyrocketed over the past 20 years.

To donate or schedule time to volunteer, the organization's website has information: https://militarymomsandwives.org/

Featured article