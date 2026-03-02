Burglars targeting homes in Creekside Park area, families on edge

The Brief Burglars are targeting homes in the Creekside Park area by smashing master bedroom windows, breaking into safes and striking while a teenage girl was home. A family, who lives in Waterbridge, said on January 23, two people broke into their home through the master bedroom window, blocked the bedroom door, then broke into their safe, and stole jewelry, watches, purses, fur coats and other high-end items. The mom says the break-in only took about 20 minutes and she believes these were professionals.



FOX 26 spoke with one family whose home was hit, and it was all caught on camera.

Creekside Park families on edge following recent break-ins

What we know:

Families are on edge after multiple brazen burglaries. FOX 26 has confirmed at least four recent break-ins.

A family, who lives in Waterbridge, said on January 23, two people broke into their home through the master bedroom window, blocked the bedroom door, then broke into their safe, and stole jewelry, watches, purses, fur coats and other high-end items.

The mom says her 14-year-old daughter was home at the time.

"The most scary part you know because we always feel safe to live at home. My daughter was fine. You know that they didn’t notice that anyone was in the house and she didn’t hear anything," said Fernanda Barrenechea.

The mom says the break-in only took about 20 minutes and she believes these were professionals.

"They knew how to cut the window without making a lot of noise, that they have all the gear ready, to not to be seen, like their faces, they have gloves, they have a face mask. It’s just the way they move, the way they do things fast in 12 minutes. They broke as completely broken and they just opened all drawers and took everything."

Another woman who lives in Creekside Park said the same thing happened at her house and her neighbor’s home on February 28. The same thing happened, she said the master bedroom window was smashed, bedroom door locked, the entire room ransacked, jewelry cash and other valuables stolen.

Many neighbors say it’s a disturbing pattern and want to raise awareness and warn others about these break-ins.

FOX 26 has also confirmed there was a burglary over the weekend in Stonebridge Ranch Estates, which is nearby. We’re working to see if these are connected and if they are linked to other break-ins in the Houston area.

We also reached out to Harris County Constable Precinct 4. They say they are aware of the break-ins and are actively investigating.