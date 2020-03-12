Second presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Montgomery County

Montgomery County is reporting the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19, bringing the greater Houston area total to 16.

The woman, who is in her 40s, resides in South Montgomery County and is being treated at a hospital in Montgomery County.

Officials announced Thursday morning that they are still awaiting CDC confirmation of the positive result. This case is still under investigation, and the information is limited at this time. MCPHD has confirmed she traveled to New Orleans recently, but she has not traveled abroad.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

The first Montgomery County COVID-19 patient is still currently hospitalized in Montgomery County. The man, who is in his 40s, may be the first metropolitan patient to get the virus from community spread rather than travel abroad.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced at a joint conference on Wednesday that the man actually went to the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff on February 28, and consequently, because of the potential community spread, canceled the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

MORE: Montgomery Co. COVID-19 patient went to Bar-B-Que Cookoff

Roughly, the first dozen patients in the greater Houston area were linked to an Egyptian cruise.

Advertisement

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE