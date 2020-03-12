Montgomery County judge signs declaration of disaster

Montgomery County is under a declaration of local disaster for the next 30 days. The order limits gatherings at public buildings and county employee travel. Judge Mark Keough signed a declaration of local disaster Thursday morning in response to COVID-19.

The declaration of local disaster shuts down any event sponsored or permitted by Montgomery County. The county is also mandating that events with more than 250 people in attendance at public buildings must be canceled.

Montgomery County urges any private events with more than 250 people in attendance to cancel. The county says events with more than 250 attendees will likely include people who are at severe risk of illness, mainly people over 65 years old.

Travel has been canceled for all Montgomery County employees.

The county is also asking nursing homes and senior living facilities to limit visitation from the public.

The declaration of local disaster doesn't extend to court operations, schools and law enforcement activities.

Montgomery County employees should still report to work.

This declaration of disaster will stay in effect for 30 days starting March 13.