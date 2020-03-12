Judge signs public health disaster declaration for Fort Bend County due to COVID-19

article

Fort Bend County is now under a public health disaster declaration amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Judge KP George signed the declaration on Thursday morning, a day after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo both signed respective declarations.

There are currently 16 COVID-19 cases in the greater Houston area, six of them are in Fort Bend County.

The first patient in southeast Houston was a Fort Bend County man, who was reported on Wednesday, March 4. He and the other five county patients are in their 60s and 70s and are all linked to cruise in Egypt.

